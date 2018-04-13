Discover Nigeria Launched

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to promote the tourism potential of Nigeria, an online platform known as Discover Nigeria has been launched.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos on Wednesday, a member of the online platform, Toju Francisco Da-Silva, said the focus of the event was to introduce discover Nigeria, and build on the knowledge and experience gained from the event, adding that there is a new event they are working on which he noted is coming in September in London.

Da-Silva explained that the focus of the group is promoting Nigeria on digitalised platform, which he stated would allow individuals tap into areas where they have interests, adding that the group’s directory on the web is the key driver for that vision.

He also noted that as part of efforts to prepare for the event, they would be sending back communication to partners, agencies and government here in Nigeria and also in the United Kingdom, adding that though discover Nigeria is centered on tourism, there is also a focus on sustainability for the community and also for businesses.

He further stated that in the area of tourism, they are committed in partnering with organisations such as the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), the ministries and the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), adding that they have begun discussion with NTDC through the Director-General, “we have an idea on how we can generate income for government and grow the tourism potential in the country.”

According to him, “We want to reach out to those don’t have opportunities through discover Nigeria. The focus of today’s event is to introduce the discover Nigeria, so from on what we will be doing is to build up on our events. There is a new event we are working on which coming in September in London. So what we will be doing is building up on our event in September, we will be sending back communication to partners, agencies and government here in Nigeria and also in the United Kingdom.

“At the event, we will be expecting successful Nigeria business owners and UK business owners. For us, if we need to get the type of investment and development we require, we need to promote the tourism potential of Nigeria. The directory provides a list of companies and individuals who have been vetted by us. The directory will be provided by us.”