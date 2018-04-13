BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament Enters Round of 16

After Match-day 4 of the ongoing 2018 BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament, 16 law firms representing the top four teams of the four groups qualified for the knock out stage where those to proceed to the quarter final phase are to be decided on the home and away basis.

According to officials of AstroTurf 2000, organisers of the annual football tournament named after Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (A&O), “after the home and away knockout stage, eight teams will automatically qualify and proceed to the quarter finals.

“In the event of a draw, penalties will be deployed as decider. In the shoot out, each team will be entitled to three penalties,” observed the statement from the league organisers.

Meanwhile, the Round of 16 clashes this weekend have some interestingly fixtures. Defending champions Falana & Falana have been paired to battle Jackson Etti & Edu for the ticket to the quarter final while two former champions Olisa Agbakoba Legal will slug it out with Lagos State ministry of Justice (LSMJ).

Also, top law firm Banwo & Ighodalo have a date with Babalakin. B & I that emerged first runner up of Group D have tough customers in Babalakin who are aiming to use the knock out stage to get back in the groove after a not too inspiring display in the group stage, finishing as second runner up in Group B. They won just one game and drew another to garner a miserly four points out of 12 from four matches.

Run away Group B winners, BA Law/Probitas may find Punuka a tough customer.

With a 100 per cent feat of 12 points out of 12 in the group stage, BA Law/Probitas is one of the favourite teams to make it to the quarter finals. In the concluding group matches last weekend, the trio of Lekan Ayinla, Lekan Dairo and Deji Sanyaolu fired a goal each in the 3-1 defeat of AELEX. That defeat effectively knocked out AELEX from making it to the Last 16.

FIXTURES

1 Rickey Tarfa v ACAS/UUBO

2 Ba Law/Probitas Partners v Punuka

3 ADVOCAAT v Templars

4 SOOB/NICCOM v Wiseview/Greychapel

5 Pinheiro v ALP/SPA

6 Olisa Agbakoba Legal v LSMJ

7 Falana & Falana v Jackson Etti & Edu

8 Banwo & Ighodalo v Babalakin