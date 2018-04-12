Ronaldo’s Penalty Sends Madrid into S’final

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury-time penalty put holders Real Madrid through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after holding off a stunning Juventus 3-0 comeback to tie the game at three-all.

Ronaldo’s coolly-taken 97th-minute penalty into the top corner came after Medhi Benatia brought down Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Juventus Goalkeeper and Captain, Gianluigi Buffon, in his last Champions League appearance, was sent off by English referee Michael Oliver after awarding the spot-kick, for foul and abusive language.

Real, Champions League winners in three of the past four seasons, came into the second leg leading 3-0, helped by Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick.

But the Serie A leaders got off to a dream start when Mario Mandzukic headed in from Sami Khedira’s cross after just two minutes and Mandzukic got a second before half-time.

Blaise Matuidi pounced to capitalise on Keylor Navas’ fumble to level the tie on aggregate, before the dramatic ending last night.