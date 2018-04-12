NPFL: Kwara Utd Holds Enyimba in Rescheduled Clash

Hosts Kwara United fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Enyimba in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash in Ilorin yesterday evening.

Enyimba thus climbed to seventh on the table with 22 points after 14 games, while Kwara United remain rooted at the bottom on 16 points from 15 matches.

Enyimba went in front after eight minutes from the penalty spot after Ernest Governor was upended inside the goal area.

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu put away the penalty.

However, Kwara United restored parity on 51 minutes through leading scorer Stephen Alfred with an assist by Michael Ohanu.

Enyimba had to replace Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the 67th minute after he was injured.

Meanwhile, Enyimba goalkeeper Ezenwa has moved to allay fears surrounding the injury which forced him off during Wednesday’s NPFL draw against Kwara United.

The Nigeria international landed somewhat heavily in claiming a high ball, and was substituted midway through the second half in his second appearance for the People’s Elephant this season. He, however, is extremely confident of a swift return to action.

“It was just a minor injury. I have to thank God, it was not a serious blow. Ezenwa is coming back (to training) in just about two or three days,” he told the club’s website last night.