Eight Cameroonian Athletes Disappear in Australia

Eight Cameroonian athletes have absconded from their accommodation at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

According to BBC Sport, the Cameroon team officials confirmed this through their press attache Simon Molombe viewing it as “desertion” and that the missing athletes had been reported to Australian police.

The missing athletes made up of three weightlifters and five boxers were last seen at different times on Monday and Tuesday, revealed Molombe to BBC officials.

Cameroon said the group had valid Australian visas until May 15.

The missing athletes are weightlifters Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou and Petit Minkoumba, and boxers include, Christian Ndzie Tsoye, Simplice Fotsala, Arsene Fokou, Ulrich Yombo and Christelle Ndiang.

Molombe expressed sadness following the disappearance of the eight athletes.

“The authorities are very disappointed with the deserters – some did not even compete.

“The pious hope is that they come back to the village and travel home with the others.”

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said it would monitor the situation but athletes had “the right to travel freely” on their visas.

Also, the Australian Federal Police has been notified of the development, according to Kate Jones, a Queensland State government minister