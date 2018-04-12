Cultists Nabbed While Robbing to Bail Arrested Leader

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In a bid to release their leader from Police custody over cult activities, three suspected cultists have been arrested at Urhonigbe village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State while robbing to raise money to secure his bail.

Leader of the cult group identified as Emmanuel Osazuwa was said to have been arrested after he fought with some persons over a Nokia phone.

It was at the station that the police identified Osazuwa as a leader of the Eiye cult group, and it was also learnt that after making several futile attempts to secure his release, his younger brother, Odion, and two of his cult members, Stephen Ikpomwosa and Collins Osatohanmwen, opted to rob with a view to using the proceed to release him.

They were alleged to have used the guns belonging to the cult group to rob some girls of three phones and the sum of N350 before they were arrested.

Speaking at the police headquarters during a parade of criminals and kidnappers, Emmanuel said he didn’t asked his cult members to go and rob to bail him.

According to him, “I was arrested for fighting. We fought because of phones and police got us arrested. I didn’t send anybody to go and rob for me. I have never robbed in my life.

However, Ikpomwosa, one of the arrested gang members, said they felt bad when their leader was arrested and kept in detention.

“When he was arrested, we were looking for money to bail him. We tried to raise money from among the members but we couldn’t raise much. We decided to use the gun belonging to the confraternity. We went to where some girls were and collected their phones and N350. I have not robbed before. I am just a hustler,” he said.

On his part, Osatohanmen said: “I have never robbed in my life. It was not our leader that sent us to go and rob. It was because he was arrested that we decided to rob and secure his bail. I feel so bad now.”

Reacting, the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babtunde Kokumo, said the suspects would soon be charged to court after investigation has been concluded.