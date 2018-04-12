Court Sentences three to Five Years Imprisonment for Stealing N500,000

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

An Egor Magistrate Court in Benin-city, Edo State, thursday sentenced three persons to prisons over an alleged stealing and threat.

Those convicted, Victory Moses, 21; Victor Igho, 19, and Evans Ashebinoma, 24, were each sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Magistrate Igho Braimoh sentenced the three on two-count charge read before them.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on December 19, 2017, at the Egor Magistrate area of Benin-city.

In the first count charge, the three were accused of demanding property with menace, thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 48 vol. II of the Bendel State law as applicable to Edo State.

Count two alleged that the accused had intent to steal the sum of N500, 000 from one Itohan Ero with threats of injury and death if the money was not paid.

According to the charge, the offence is contrary to section 456 of the criminal code cap 48 Vol. II laws of the old Bendel State and applicable to Edo State.

The three accused pleaded guilty to the two-count charge and were subsequently convicted.

The magistrate sentenced each of the three accused persons to five years of imprisonment each in respect of count one.

They were however sentenced with hard labour to three years’ imprisonment each in respect of count two.

According to the magistrate, the sentences are to run concurrently.