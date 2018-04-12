Ahmed Musa Resolves Rift with CSKA Coach, May Start against Arsenal

Ahmed Musa has resolved a rift with CSKA Moscow Coach Viktor Goncharenko and could be available for selection in today’s crucial tie against Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-final return leg match at the VEB Arena.

The 25-year-old Leicester City loanee was involved in an altercation with his coach in the weekend’s domestic league trip to Dinamo Moscow.

Goncharenko revealed Wednesday during his pre-match press conference ahead the Arsenal visit that all issues concerning the row have been laid to rest during a showdown talk with the player on Tuesday.

“Absolutely (the row) will not affect (his possible selection for the Arsenal match)”, Goncharenko said.

“Football is, first of all, emotions. If they are removed, it will be a robot competition.

“We talked with Musa yesterday (Tuesday), there are no questions left. When choosing the starting lineup, emotions will not be affected.

“If he is ready to play tomorrow, he will come out. I will not remove him from my team because of my ambitions.”

He also ruled out sanctions for the Nigeria winger.

“Then I should (as well) be fined, because the fight was mutual (smiling),” he said.

“I repeat: in the team this happens. Sometimes you have to say something to each other and move on.

“There are no grievances and fines, we just finished and left it there.

“Musa is preparing for the match against Arsenal”.