NTI DG Calls for Improved Remuneration for Teachers

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Director General of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof. Garba Azare has called for improved remuneration for teachers in the country.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide capacity building workshop for basic education teachers, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Azare said Nigerian teachers deserve all the encouragement to be able to perform optimally on the job.

“They should be encouraged to undergo regular and continuous retraining programmes that will equip them with current best practices around the globe for higher output. “The Nigerian teacher also deserves adequate and improved remuneration to motivate and retain him on the lob.”

He said the two requirements, in addition to improved learning facilities in schools will help revamp the education sector in the country.

He commended the federal government for efforts towards total overhaul of the education system, stressing that the introduction of feeding system in schools was a step towards attracting more enrolment into schools.

“In the same vein, sponsoring teachers to participate in capacity building programmes such as this will go a long way to enhance their cutting edge as professional classroom teachers.

“I will appeal, however, that funds for the purpose of the retraining programmes should be released in good time to be able to organise the retraining exercise at the best suitable time.

He said the NTI is ready to organise workshops and teacher retraining programmes to boost the capacity of teachers in the country, adding that the institute has been tested and has the capacity to train teachers across the country

Azare appealed to state governors to partner the institute for the training of teachers, while charging the participants to utilise the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills about the teaching job.

“Remember you are all expected to step down the training to your colleagues back at your respective schools so that together you can change the fortunes of you students.”