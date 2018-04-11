Flood Sweeps Away Seven-year-old in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A seven-year old infant has been drowned in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital following heavy downpour that lasted several hours in the metropolis.

The rains which flooded many areas and submerged homes reportedly dragged the seven-year-old, who was struggling to escape from drainage channel.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was struggling to escape with the mother and her newborn baby strapped to her back along Akwa Efak area off two-lanes road within the state capital.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, and his counterpart in the Environment and Mineral Resources Ministry, Dr. Iniobong Essien, were said to have rushed to the scene of the flood that carry the baby away.

They sympathised with the family of the victim, assuring that the state government would put necessary safety measures in place to guide road users from straying into open gutters and big drainages in the capital.

The commissioners, who further inspected the flood-prone areas of Akwa Efak by two lanes, promised to construct or erect barricades including wire mesh and iron bars to prevent such accidents.

“Government is committed to taking proactive measures towards providing safety measures for lives and properties during this rainy season.

“It is also expedient for members of the public and transporters to be careful as they walk or drive through the streets during the heavy downpours especially near big drains and gutters to safeguard death by drowning,” he stressed.