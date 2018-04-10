Lufthansa to Cancel 800 Flights Due to Strikes

German mega carrier, Lufthansa (Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.XE), announced yesterday that it expects to cancel more than 800 flights today due to the strike called for by Germany’s Verdi union.

Verdi, one of Germany’s biggest unions, called for the strike by ground staff at airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen, forcing Lufthansa to cancel more than half of the initially scheduled 1,600 flights, the German airline said.

Verdi is demanding a six per cent pay rise for about 2.3 million public sector employees and a third round of negotiations will take place on April 15 and 16.

Verdi’s call for strike is “completely unacceptable,” Lufthansa said.

“Lufthansa is not even a party to this collective-bargaining conflict, but our customers and we are particularly affected by the consequences of the dispute,” said executive board member for human resources and legal affairs, Bettina Volkens.