Heritage Bank Restates Commitment to Growth

Heritage Bank Plc has restated its commitment to sustainable growth and profitability despite the prevailing adverse macro-economic environment.

The bank said in statement by its Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Fela Ibidapo that, “its ambition to emerge as a systemic important bank in the Nigerian banking industry remains its underlying corporate growth strategy.”

According to Ibidapo, the foundational element of its growth strategy: People, Partnership and Process have been recalibrated to match the rapidly changing needs of its customers especially as it deploys full steam retail banking franchise.

He said the bank was on a growth track and was not unmindful of the headwinds facing the domestic economy, adding that it was very optimistic that the Heritage Brand will continue to soar over the current economic tide through its collective efforts to remain an enduring institution.

Ibidapo said the bank would continue to grow by appealing to key client segments especially in the retail space and also focus on under-penetrated banking segments while building loyalty amongst the bank’s existing customer base.

The statement said the bank was committed to building an enduring and resilient banking franchise in the country, remarking that in the midst of the seemingly stormy realities presented by events within the political and economic environments, the bank will continue to pursue its strategic aspiration of not only being stable but also being sustainable in earnings and profitability in its growth plan.

Furthermore, he said the bank was committed to deploying its resources towards the delivery of innovative banking solutions to its customers as well as create and transfer wealth to all its stakeholders.