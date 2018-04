Nigeria’s D’Tigers on Monday lost their men’s preliminary round pool A final group game 97-55 to Australia in in the basketball event of the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The former FIBA Africa champions lost all four quarters 23-17, 25-10, 28-14 and 21-14. They had earlier lost to Canada and New Zealand.

Ike Diogu was the standout performer for the team as he recorded 19 points and six rebounds while Godsgift Achiuwa recording eight points and eight rebounds.