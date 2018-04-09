Tambuwal: Military Intervention Has Averted Bandit Attacks in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto



Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said the intervention of the military has assisted in ensuring peace in Goronyo, Sabon Birni, Rabah and Tureta Local Government Areas of the state, bedeviled with challenges of cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Speaking at the 2018 West African Social Activities (WASA) held at the 1 Brigade Barracks in Sokoto at the weekend, Tambuwal said the efforts of the military had prevented bandits from carrying out attacks in some local government areas in the state.

He maintained that the army played a great role in containing internal security challenge in different parts of Nigeria which deserved public commendation in order to motivate them.

The governor lauded the efforts of Nigerian soldiers in the fight against insurgency, counter terrorism and enjoined Nigerians to offer their support to them in all forms.

Tambuwal, who spoke through the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), reiterated government’s commitment in supporting the army in all areas of its mandate.

He emphasised that the state government had supported the army in the establishment of Command Secondary Schools in Shagari and Sokoto metropolis.

The governor explained that with the upgrading of the Brigade to a Division, Sokoto State government would partner the Nigerian Army to set up a military hospital in the area.

According to him, some buses have already been donated to kick start the process.

“In view of the importance of army activities on containing external and internal security for nation’s peace and progress, more are needed to be done in supporting them,” he said.

He commended the Brigade Commander for organising the event, saying it would go a long way in inculcating brotherliness and interaction between the soldiers and the communities.

In his remarks, the Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen. Linus Udeagbala, said the event was organised to mark the end of a successful training year and to showcase the rich culture and traditional heritage of the members of Nigerian Army.

He said it was an avenue for the leadership of the army to appreciate soldiers performance and offer appraisals for future operations.

“The event is usually concluded with the traditional beating of retreat to signify the end of the training year,” he added.