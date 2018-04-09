Saraki Appoints Ex-Senator as Special Adviser

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has approved the appointment of Senator Abubakar Danladi Abubakar as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the President of the Senate, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Abubakar, according to the statement, has served in the eighth Senate representing Taraba North where he served as Chairman of Committee on NEPAD and member of other committees.

The 53-year-old former lawmaker also served as deputy governor before his election into the Senate in 2015 which eventually annulled.