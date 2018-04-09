Okpekpe Organisers Promises Bigger, Better Race This Year

The Director of Organisation for the sixth Okpekpe international 10km road race, Zack Amodu has said that this year’s event will be bigger and better organised and in strict accordance with International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) competition rules.

The race has been elevated by the IAAF to a silver label status, the first in Nigeria nay West Africa and Amodu is confident organisers will give Nigerians and the watching world another world class event.

‘We have the experience and the trust by the IAAF that we can deliver a world class race come May 12 in Okpekpe. Right from the inaugural edition of the race we have proved to be up to the task as far as the technical organisation of the race is concerned and this was recognised by the IAAF who granted us a bronze label status. We also proved we can organise a label event without supervision and the result is the elevation to a silver label status,” he said.

Amodu is aware the scope of this year’s race is slightly different from what organisers are used to but he has assured of another hitch-free technical and administrative organisation of the sixth Okpekpe race.

“It is going to be bigger this year than we have ever had. The number of countries coming for the race will be more than we used to have; the number of doping control will also be bigger as well. For example the minimum number of international elite field will be six for men and six for women representing a minimum of four different nationalities and a minimum of two IAAF Areas like Africa and Europe,”explained Amodu.