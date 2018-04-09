Odighi kidnapping: Obaseki charges Police on culprits’ arrest

…one suspect in custody, not herdsmen/farmers’ clash – Edo CP

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged the Police in the state to bring the kidnappers of the late Pastor Pius Eromosele to justice.

The governor, in a statement, commiserated with the Eromosele family over the death of their father, assuring that the state will ensure justice is served and the culprits brought to book.

According to him, “It is with heavy heart that we received news of the incident, which led to the death of Pastor Eromosele. The state government will ensure that relevant security agencies get to the bottom of this incident and arrest the culprits.”

On his part, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said the incident that led to Mr. Eromosele’s death, was a clear case of kidnapping.

Mr. Kokumo, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that the state government was working on the directives of Governor Obaseki to track and arrest the suspects.

According to him, “It was a case of kidnapping, not herdsmen/farmers’ clash. The deceased, who was a farmer, went to his farm with two labourers. They were subsequently kidnapped. Police was informed and we swung into action. We stormed the scene of the incident and mounted pressure on the kidnappers. This led to the escape of two of the victims. However, the owner of the farm died in the kidnappers’ den.”

Kokumo said a suspect, who was arrested in relation to the incident, was apprehended in the area, when he was seen with a machete with blood stains.

“He claimed he was a hunter but couldn’t substantiate the claim when he was quizzed and no animal was found on him. We also found locally-made fire arm on him.”

He assured that the Police will get to the root of the incident, as the state governor has given a marching order for the arrest of the masterminds of the kidnapping.