Firm Set to Fast-track CBN’s 80% Financial Inclusion Target  

By Emma Okonji

Oradian, a financial inclusion company, is set to build its community of visionary microfinance institutions, microfinance banks and cooperative societies in West Africa. Through Oradian’s toolset, which includes its cloud-based core banking system, Instafin, financial institutions are enabled to grow and reach more clients with digital financial services.

The company’s mission is to boost financial inclusion by delivering the tools financial institutions need to reach more clients in rural communities, supports Nigeria’s goal to reach 80 percent financial inclusion by 2020 as stated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to Oradian Co-founder and Head of Implementation, Onyeka Adibeli, “Oradian’s cloud-based CBS enables financial institutions to go digital. Paired with guidance and support from our in-market teams, we are enabling the successful digital transformation and implementation of global best practice for our community of financial institutions”.

To accelerate financial inclusion in Nigeria and to share best practice for going digital with cloud technology, Oradian will host a dinner event in Lagos as part of the Africa Banking and Finance Conference on April 10 2018.

The event is designed to bring leaders of financial institutions, regulatory groups, financial inclusion experts, the Central Bank and fintech providers together to build strategic partnerships that will boost financial inclusion in Nigeria and West Africa at large. The event will connect the private sector, public sector and financial services regulators.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Oradian, Antonio Separovic, said: “Strategic partnerships within the digital ecosystem are proving to be the most effective way to enable our customers to provide better service to their end-clients.”

Oradian is demonstrating the value of strategic public-private partnerships in Southeast Asia with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Cantilan Bank, one of the top rural banks in the Philippines. Backed by a $150,000 ADB grant, Cantilan Bank will use Oradian’s toolset to demonstrate how cloud technology can unlock financial opportunities by providing access to financial services for hard-to-reach individuals in rural areas.

Oradian’s toolset, including Instafin, delivers three key business benefits to financial institutions: improved efficiency with digital processes and operations, informed decision-making with real-time data and reporting, and growth without incremental cost. Oradian provides access to its toolset using a subscription model, eliminating financial barriers that prevent financial institutions from accessing leading technology.

Co-founders Separovic and Adibeli will lead Oradian’s dinner event in Lagos and they will be joined by Oradian’s Business Development Manager, Eric Elango, who specialises in working with financial institutions to align their business strategy with their technology strategy.