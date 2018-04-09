Buhari Declares Intention to Seek Re-election

Seeks waiver for NWC members, others to re-contest

Omololu Ogunmade and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari finally broke his silence on his second term bid by announcing to leaders of the All Progressives Congress his intention to seek re-election in 2019.

Buhari made the declaration at the resumed meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC on Monday in Abuja.

He said he was only responding to the clamour by Nigerians that he should re-contest in 2019 and that he was using the platform of NEC meeting to make the declaration so as to give the committee the honour of being the first to know.

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, who disclosed this to journalists after the meeting, said President Buhari also asked the party’s NEC to grant waiver to the outgoing party executives who may want to seek reelection.

He quoted the President as saying, “We must avoid action that will destroy our party. I believe that the current NWC should be free to re-contest.”

