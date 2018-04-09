9mobile Customers to Enjoy Lowest Roaming Rates in USA

Partners AT&T, America’s leading mobile network

One of Nigeria’s most innovative and customer-friendly telecommunication companies, 9mobile, has revved up the market once again by offering customers visiting the United States of America another superlative package that enables the lowest call, text, and data rates while in the USA.

For as low as 50 Naira per minute, 9mobile customers can now stay connected with loved ones on the newest ‘9mobile Super 50 Offer’.

This rate is currently the lowest offered by any Nigerian network operator to customers traveling to the USA. Amongst the unique features of 9mobile Super 50 Offer is local calls within the US and calls to Nigeria are charged at N50 per minute; incoming calls at N50 per minute; SMS at N50 per page, while PAYG data is now N50/MB.

Speaking on the offer, Director, Consumer Segment, 9mobile, Adeolu Dairo, reiterated that the roaming package affords 9mobile subscribers the opportunity to stay connected with family, friends and business partners while in the USA as the package enables them to continue to enjoy seamless and affordable connectivity on voice, data, and text on the go.

He noted that 9mobile Super 50 Offer is for new and existing customers who have hitherto been concerned with exorbitant connectivity bills when visiting the US. “Many traveling customers believe roaming in the US is expensive and can only be afforded by the rich, and this has led to some roaming customers relying solely on WiFi when abroad; thereby limiting their ability to remain connected.

Dairo revealed further that 9mobile and its U.S. partner AT&T are making the offer available to customers on AT&T roaming in Nigeria and 9mobile customers roaming in the USA; in his words, “This package is not just about lowest rates, it is also driven by care for our subscribers – bringing people together no matter where they are and ensuring that they stay connected to their family, friends, loved ones, and business partners”.

In addition, 9mobile is offering a hybrid data bundle that affords its subscribers the opportunity to enjoy data either locally or in the US. All that is needed to enjoy 7.1GB of data in Nigeria or 200MB while roaming in USA, is to dial the activation code *4184*1# at a cost of N5,000 with 30 days’ validity.

With this value-adding and unbeatable offer, customers can stay connected to the 9mobile network while in the US.

Dairo affirmed 9mobile’s continued commitment to increase innovative platforms and touchpoints that enhance engagement with customers. He also assured that the telco will continue to offer best-in-class products, services and solutions in line with rapid technological advancements that set the pace of this digital age.