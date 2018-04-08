Ooni Appoints Latifah Heritage Ambassador

In recognition of her promotion of African tradition, culture and heritage beyond the shores of the continent, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has appointed a Nigerian and international fashion designer and the CEO, Revissant International Limited, Princess Latifat Wuraola Momodu, as the Heritage Ambassador of the Olokun Legacy.

The appointment was contained in a letter dated March 13 and signed by the Ooni of Ife, which makes Momodu the official representative of the Olokun Legacy and empowers her to seek strategic partnerships and that will promote and sustain the legacies of Olokun. The presentation of the staff of office will be performed on Saturday, April 28 by the Ooni at his Ife Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Prominent dignitaries from within Nigeria and outside the shores of the country, such as Cuba, Brazil, France, US, Republic of Benin, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago and as well as traditional rulers are expected to grace the occasion.