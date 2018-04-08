NBA Ikorodu Holds Law Week

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikorodu Branch has begun its 2018 Annual Law Week. It commenced on Friday, April 6, with a press briefing addressed by the branch Chairman, Mr. Levi Adikwaone and other executives of the branch and a Jumat service at the Majolape Mosque, Ebute, Ikorodu. Health Talk and Free medical screening also held on Friday.

According to Adikwaone, the Law Week is usually a week set aside by the branches of the NBA in Nigeria to celebrate the Legal Profession. Adikwaone, during the press briefing disclosed that the members of the Branch would today attend a Thanksgiving church service at the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Overcomers Parish, Pashoku, Ikorodu He said other activities lined up to mark the Week include: the Bar and Police Forum on Monday, during which members of the branch would visit the Area N Police Command and other police formations under the command with a view to offering legal assistance to those in custody.

The Asiwaju Babatunde Olusola Benson (SAN) Annual Lecture tagged ‘Law and Economic Development: Moving Nigeria from Recession to Prosperity’ would hold on Tuesday at the Ikorodu Town hall as part of the continued legal education programme of the bar.

According to Adikwaone, a professor of Economist and lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOD), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Adenola Sheriff Tella will deliver the main lecture while discussants will include Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Redbricks Homes Limited and Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamasi.