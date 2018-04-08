Cleric Advocates Improved Welfare Packages For Journalists

A Religious Leader in Ondo State, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton has called on the federal and state governments as well as private bodies to set up welfare packages that will improve living standard of media professionals in Nigeria in view of their important constitutional roles in nation’s building.

Ademisokun-Turton, who is also the Head of the Success Gate C&S Christ’s Church International, Ibode Aseyori, Akure , made the call while receiving the Ondo State Executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists led by the Chairman, Mr James Sowole who paid him a courtesy visit.

Ademisokun-Turton expressed displeasure over poor treatment of journalists by most media owners specifically, advocating for improved salaries and reliable insurance schemes for media workers.

The Cleric said that such packages would further encourage journalists to make put political class on their toes as well as accountable and responsive to the masses.

Ademisokun-Turton also urged media professionals to always use their investigative prowess to expose ungodly religious centres and clerics in the interest of unsuspecting members of the public who were usually dumped for fake miracles.

He said the Church would continue to intensify prayers for the safety of the media and NUJ members nationwide, adding that journalists required fervent prayers particularly ahead of the 2019 general election when they were expected to expose non- performing politicians and those with bad past records.

Earlier, the Ondo State Chairman of NUJ, Mr James Sowole urged men of God in Nigeria to be more proactive in cautioning political class against maladministration that could further impoverish the masses.

Sowole pledged that journalists in the state would continue to imbibe high level of professionalism in reporting religious, political, economic and other issues in the country.