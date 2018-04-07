Wike Inaugurates International Tanker Park in Eleme

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the construction of the Ultra-Modern International Tanker Park in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The Ultra-Modern International Tanker Park is being constructed by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Inaugurating the Project yesterday, Wike thanked the outgoing President of NUPENG, Comrade Igwe Achese, for attracting the project to Rivers State.

He said : “Igwe Achese remembered his state and has attracted a project of this magnitude to improve the condition of the people of the state.

“This is a legacy for Achese and for the people of Rivers State. Anywhere he goes after now, Igwe Achese will be remembered for this edifice that will improve the economy of this state “.

The governor urged other Rivers leaders in different locations of authority to promote the interest of Rivers State, instead of de-marketing the state.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, work for the benefit of Rivers State. Attract projects that will create opportunities for the people “, he said.

He assured the people that his administration would continue to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The governor said that he had signed 1000 certificate of occupancy, which were aimed at helping businesses generate funds from banks.

Wike said that the Tanker Park would employ youths in the area and help the state generate revenue through taxes.

“This park will reduce accidents, loss of lives and unnecessary inconvenience caused by the indiscriminate parking of tankers. We shall support this project”, he said.

In his remarks, Outgoing President of NUPENG, Comrade Igwe Achese, said he was happy that the project initiated by him had come to fruition.

He commended Wike for granting the certificate of occupancy to NUPENG for the 700 plots of land where the international tanker park was being constructed.

He said the Tanker Park would be constructed at the cost of N4b, while it would have a fire station, bank, police station, hotel and banquet hall.

Achese called on investors to partner with NUPENG for the successful completion of the project. He said construction would start after the flag off .