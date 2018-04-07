Union Bank Wraps up Centenary Promo, Gives Out 3 Cars  

Union Bank has officially rounded off its 100 years’ anniversary promo where it appreciated its loyal customers with varieties of gifts including three brand new cars, flat-screen televisions, generators, microwave ovens, shopping vouchers and airtime.

The promo which started last year was part of the company’s programmes to mark its hundred years of business sustainability as well as to express gratitude to customers Speaking at the final draw of the exercise in Lagos where an Osogbo trader won a brand new MG3 car, the bank’s Head of Retail Segments, Paul Aseme, stated that the bank would continue to partner with its customers towards the realisation if its goals and objectives.

“We ran the customer promo as part of efforts to thank our customers for their commitment to us. They remain the focus of our business and we will continue to invest in innovative products and services so as to provide them with the required support to live a more productive live,” he said.

Mr. Ijibadejo, who emerged winner in the final draw said, “I am very grateful to the bank for this car. At first I did not believe this was real, but now I have the car keys in my hand. I am very excited about it and I promise to remain loyal to the bank.”

As the financial institution launched into its second century, it has promised to strengthen its offerings as well as deliver quality banking services and improved customer experience across all its touch points.