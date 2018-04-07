Senator Wamakko Loses Aide

The Special Assistant to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on Youths and Students Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Tureta, is dead. The late Tureta died late Thursday at the age of 33 after a brief illness at the Garki General Hospital, Abuja. The remains of the deceased had been laid to rest according to Islamic rites at the Tudun Wada cemetery in the Sokoto metropolis. A statement from the former governor said his funeral prayer which was conducted at their family residence at Mabera area of Sokoto, was led by Sheikh Bashir Gidan Kanawa. The funeral prayer was attended by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, State Deputy Governor , Alhaji Ahmed , Chairman, Governing Council , National Commission for Colleges of Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi and the Chairman, State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Muntari Maigona.

The prayer was also attended by some members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, serving and former Local Government Chairmen, as well as hundreds of other sympathisers, among others. Until his death, the late Ibrahim Umar Tureta was also a Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as well as a Zonal Youths Leader, Sokoto West Senatorial District. The deceased is survived by an aged Mother, a wife and a child.