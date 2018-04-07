Kia Upgrades Service Centre, Offers Free Vehicle Check

Kia motor said it has upgraded its service centre where it offered free health checks to vehicle owners.

The new state-of-the-art KIA Plaza along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway Isolo, Lagos is trendy, has superior design, quality engineering and intuitive technology. It has continued to remain a driving force in the auto industry and strengthen its market acceptance in Nigeria, the company said in a statement, recently.

“To complement the burgeoning car sales and the need to ensure Kia customers get the best out of their car, Kia Motors Nigeria has built a new state-of-the-art service centre to offer best-in-class service delivery to customers,” the statement said.

As a brand that is ever-vibrant and strives to make life richer every day, Kia has redefined the automotive technology with the new facility. “The upgraded Kia Plaza promises to be one of the biggest service centres in the country with 81 service bays built to the exact standard of service facilities across the globe. At the new KIA Plaza, customers get the ACE advantage: affordable pricing; certified professional technicians; and exceptional service delivery. In addition, customers who visit the plaza from the 3rd to 13th of April will get a free vehicle health and loads of other surprises at the plaza.”

Located at 118, along the busy Oshodi- Apapa Expressway, in Isolo, Lagos, the new facility has much greater exposure to the adjoining Dana House along the expressway. Adorned with the new corporate identity for the Kia brand, the service centre is set to provide exceptional service delivery to customers and to also cope with the volume of the ever-increasing Kia sales in the country.

Taking a leap to strengthen the brands’ customer service, there is an increased number of service advisors and certified mechanics in the facility to offer real-time repairs on cars and increase the efficiency in service delivery to customers. Managed by certified professionals, the full-fledged Kia Plaza also has an ultra-modern body shop amongst other technical sessions to offer an exclusive range of personalised after-sales service for customers. With a one of its kind see-through customer lounge, Kia Motors Nigeria prides itself on a transparent and fair service delivery and above all, allows customers to have an experience and a feel of how their cars are repaired.

The Chief Operating Officer, Mr Sanjay Tatpati stated that “the unflinching resolve to provide outstanding offerings and exceptional after-sales service has always reinforced the need to upgrade the Kia Plaza. Nobody knows your Kia like we do. To ensure your vehicle continues to perform at its best, our new ultra-modern Kia Plaza has the tools, equipment, and experienced professionals to maintain your vehicle and conduct any necessary repairs that may be required. We also guarantee that only genuine Kia parts are used to ensure the smooth operation of your vehicle for years to come.”

Tatpati said, “At Kia Plaza our workshop utilises the most up to date equipment and our team is committed to upholding the Kia Customer Charter.

This means your vehicle will be serviced in a state-of-the-art Kia service centre, which offers the latest in technology, service programs, and factory registered technicians.

“Service is what we do best because we believe above all else this creates loyalty and brings you back into the Kia brand for your future motoring needs.

Our friendly Staff and Factory trained technicians ensure we carry out the Service with minimal fuss. We only use the latest state of the art equipment as specified by the Manufacturer including the latest Diagnostic machines, which in many cases are linked via the Internet to the factory to update your vehicles computer with the very latest specifications. All general services are completed under manufacturers’ recommendations using genuine parts. Additionally, customers can choose to enjoy our lounge area or take one of our Kia courtesy cars,” said Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria.

Aligning with Kia’s global trajectory in Nigeria, the company has over the years distinguished itself in the industry and hinged its business operations on providing exceptional customer service to meet the ever-increasing demands of customers. Kia’s growth in Nigeria is premised on a clear strategy for competitive pricing and its delivery of exceptional customer experiences. Having been the first company to offer a 5-year warranty to its Nigerian customers, the brand’s quality and service offering is second to none and has over the years place the Kia brand in the top echelon of car brands in Nigeria. Through a combination of strategy, creativity, and technology to exceed its customers’ expectations, Kia Motors Nigeria has driven a remarkable growth for the brand and its acceptance in the country.

To sustain the brand’s momentum and remain a leading auto brand in Nigeria. Kia continues to create an end-to-end top-notch service delivery to customers and provides dynamic and exciting experiences that go beyond expectations.

Having planted seeds of quality and exceptional service delivery with the new Kia Plaza in Nigeria, the brand has continued to flourish and is already sprouting nicely beyond the reach of its peers.