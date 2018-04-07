Heineken Shares Football Drama with Champions League  

Premium Lager beer, Heineken, has continued to share the drama of football with fans across the country via its exclusive UEFA Champions League viewing experiences. Last Wednesday, Heineken transformed the Tak Klub House, Abuja and Ember Creek, Victoria Island, Lagos, into enviable premium viewing centres for Nigerian fans to enjoy the the Liverpool versus Manchester City and Barcelona against Roma matches. These matches were broadcast live to venues filled with excited football fans.

The stunning night began with fun games, great conversations and laughter as guests flooded the centres to watch their favorite teams vie for a chance at the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy. Football fans were treated to exhilarating quizzes to loosen them up in anticipation of the adrenaline packed matches. Chilled glasses of Heineken were circulated among the excited crowd as they waited for the first half to begin.

The fans who were amped up from the first half, relaxed with fun games and quizzes at half time. As some fun-seeking fans went forward to participate in the thrilling quizzes, delicious small chops and cold glasses of Heineken were served to the guests who watched on. Branded prizes were handed to the excited winners of the quizzes and games.

Premium lager brand, Heineken, will continue to share the drama of the UEFA Champions League to football fans in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt for the rest of the 2017/2018 Champions League season.