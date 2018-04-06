Winners Emerge at Phidel School Sports Competition

Kayode Olusemire House also known as Red House, emerged overall winner of the second inter-house sports competition of Phidel School Idimu, Lagos, held at Agege Stadium. Red House won a total of 23 gold, 16 silver and seven bronze medals ahead of Funmi Peter House (Blue House) who got 11 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze. The third position went to Taiye Ige (Yellow House) who settled for nine gold, nine silver and 21 bronze medals. Etim Bassey House (Green House) came forth with seven gold, 13 silver and nine bronze.

Red House got a total of 110 points to claim first position in the primary school match pass category where they showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Blue House with 98 points came second ahead of Yellow House 94 points and Green House 90 points who finished third and fourth respectively. The college match pass was won by the Yellow House ahead of Red, Blue and Green respectively.

In some of the events decided, Queency Osondu of Blue House emerged gold medalist in the 200 metres junior secondary school girls while Shalom Albert and Lisa Okoduwa both of Red House came second and third respectively.

The boys version also went to Blue House through Falade Emmanuel ahead of Red House duo of Haruna Fuad and Ayomide Orimoyegun. The 100 metres primary school girls final was won by Success Adegbite of Yellow House, Oyetunde Halimat of Red House came second while Chison Eworo settled for the third. Burst and Run Primary Boys gold medal went to Wonders Afekehuai of Green House. Seyifumi Opeifa of Red House came first in the catching the train primary girl ahead of Momore Ogunmekan of Green House and Tifeoluwa Sodipo also of Green House. Mahmud Yahaya of Red House claimed gold in the 400 senior boys race. Second position went to Daniel Oyedele of Yellow House and third David Ezebiora of Blue House. Red House Elvis Enaikaile won the 800 female race beating Okey Ozuzuezi of Blue House and Toyin Ayilara of Green House to second and third respectively.

In his address, former Super Eagles captain, Henry Nwosu urged the students to pursue both academic and sports excellence. He implored them to be dedicated to their academics adding that taking active part in sporting activities helps to check cultism and social vices.

Principal of the school, Ben Akinntelure said Phidel School vision remains to build a total child which is why the school has provided sporting facilities like badminton, basketball, long tennis, table tennis, football, gymnasium, athletics, swimming pool to compliment educational facilities.