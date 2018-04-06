Three Mouth-watering Fixtures on Match-day 5 of BOA Lawyers’ League

Three games of the Match-day 5 fixtures of the 2018 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament will set fans on the edges of their seats this weekend as Rickey Tarfa takes on Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ).

Both teams are tied on seven points apiece at the top of Group A with Tarfa having the edge on +4 goal difference as against LSMJ’s +2.

Win for either team will make the leader of the group distinctively clearer heading into the knock out stage.

Similarly, another mouth-watering fixture involves Group B leaders, B.A. Law/Probitas and AELEX. B.A. Law/Probitas hammered Babalakin 4-2 last weekend at the AstroTurf 2000 venue of the league. It is another chance for the leaders to consolidate.

The third game with so much to look out for is the clash between Group D leaders Falana & Falana and Banwo & Ighodalo. Falana is leading on nine points while B & I is on six points. Any slip from Falana will leapfrog Banwo & Ighodalo to the top of the group. It however remains to be seen how champion Falana will give up its stake in the battle for the three points at stake.

Others fixtures for the Match-day 5 include: A & O versus ALP/ SPA Ajibade. It is dog-fight for survival at the bottom of the table. Olisa Agbakoba Legal has a date with SOOB/NICCOM.

Templars is also listed to face Tayo B/ B. Osipitan with the clash between Pinheiro and Bloomfield /DOA concluding the match-day 5 fixtures.

Two players, Kehinde Daodu (Babalakin) and Bimbo Atitebi (Templars) were sent off in last weekend matches. They are to miss this weekend games involving their teams.

Also to observe rest day is the quartet of WiseView/Grey, ADVOCAAT, Acas/UU& BO and Punuka.

The 16th edition of the annual BOA Football Tournament for law firms is taking place at the Astroturf 2000 Facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The tournament is held in memory of the late notable lawyer, Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (A & O).