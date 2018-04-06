Sunday Ehigiator

Taiwo Fajola, a visionary entrepreneur, and business training consultant-HSL Consulting, in a bid to solving problems and bridging the gap of impossibilities in entrepreneurship, and creating an enlightened framework for a revolutionised business in an unstable economy, recently launched a book entitled, ‘Cracking The Code of Possibilities in Business’.

The executive book launching event which took place at Lagoon Resort Lekki, in Victoria Island, Lagos, played host to several business moguls, politicians, technocrats, and other code-breaking entrepreneurs from various walks of life, amongst whom were; Hon. Debo Ranti Ajayi, former Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Ekiti-State, Mr. Goke Michael Omidiran, CEO/MD Quadline Group, Mr. Tunji Ilori, MD/CEO Seacore Shipping and Marine Services LTD, Barr. Femi Fajolu, Managing Partner (G.O, Sodipo & CO.), Rufai Oseni, On-Air Personality at Inspiration FM and a Business Analyst, Douglas Elisha, M&A Advisor-FBN Capital Limited, and a host of others.

In his opening remarks, the master of ceremony, Rufai Oseni, posited that there are a lot of codes that needed to be cracked in every aspects of this present day Nigeria. Ranging from business, to political, economic, and educational, with a concluding analysis that, students to teachers ratio in Lagos State University is 1:124, as compared to Harvard where it is rated at 1:4, and Singapore; where it is ratio 1:10.

Making his welcome address, the man of the moment; author of the book ‘Cracking the Code of Possibilities in Business’, Taiwo Fajola, commended the master of ceremony for laying down the foundation of the thoughts to be discussed and continued by saying “I don’t just want to do a book launch, great things are packed in small ways. I’m hoping that, someone could just re-galvanise to do something real from this room today. And so, I thought of it that, let’s put this together and look at the concern of innovative dynamics to effective institution, and its impact on security, economy and production and entrepreneurship. And then, how that affects sound delivery and profitability.”

He concluded by appreciating the coming of all in attendance and said “I think it’s high time for us to, start cracking the code of those things that will make businesses work in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the theme: ‘Dynamics to Effective Institution, and Impact on Security, Economic and Productive Entrepreneurship’, the first speaker Mr. Goke Michael Omidiran said to him, the nexus to all these is leadership. In his words, “Whether in a company, public institution or household, leadership is the key. What continue to visit in any group, in any institution, that is failing is always on leadership.” He went further to conclude that “in everything that we do, the day we are able to crack the code of whatever problem that is before us, it’s the day that we will have our solutions.”

Also speaking on the same theme, the second speaker Hon. Debo Ranti Ajayi, blamed the reason why Nigeria is not working on the elites. In his words “The elites in Nigeria are the reason why Nigeria is not working. We talk, we write, but when it comes to the time to decide who leads us, we are found wanting. On election day how many of us actually make a statement in determining who governs us?” he asked. He concluded his speech by noting that, though the election processes isn’t favourable to elites as it appears easier to register for sim-card anywhere in the country, than registering to vote and collection of PVC, elites must be able to break that code by ensuring they painstakingly register to vote and collect their permanent voters card.

The highpoint of the occasion was the official launching and biding session, which succeeded an intellectual six-man panel session. It was officially launched by Mr. Anthony Adejugbe who bided for five copies of the book at the sum of N250,000, before other bidders took queue afterward, just as the programme was brought to an end.

In an interview session with THISDAY, the author said “when the people are actively engaged in an economic activity and the managers of state apparatus can create enabling environment for them to work, the communication between both sides would bring prosperity. So, when people are actively engaged, there would be reduction in crime, people would be busy doing something awesome, they would have the opportunity to be able to exert their passion, they would have ideas that they can exert on, and when they find enabling environment, to make it work, then they would be happy to do more, they will employ people, and they would be able to pay tax, and then, everybody will be happy. So you will find fewer numbers of people who are engaging in crime, that the government can easily take out. So, that is the thrust of this book.”

He concluded that he expects the public to be able to change their attitudes and approaches by learning some appropriate ways to breaking economic, household, political, religious, and other human-related codes, after digesting the book.