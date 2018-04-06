Celebrating Mothers

Ayodeji Ake

To mark the world International Mother’s Day, Eclectics 21 organisers of Yeye Cabaret took the 2018 celebration a notch higher with the theme ‘Labour of Love’. Yeye Cabaret, annual artistic showcase with a cultural undertone designed to be the highlight of Mother’s Day that brings together mothers across the land irrespective of religion, background, social status or political affiliation to celebrate the joy of motherhood at a venue. It is an event of entertainment, fine dining and shopping experience where a variety of creatives from the industry come together to showcase their individual talents to honour mothers in a cabaret setting.

The just concluded 5th edition of Yeye Cabaret Mothers celebration honoured mothers who are role models in the society. This year’s edition celebrated the Head of Civil Service of the federation Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, during the ‘Iya Ni Wura’ segment of the event.

The Executive Producer, Yeye Cabaret, Mr. Ayo Ogundipe, noted, “The whole idea is to bring mothers under one roof and celebrate them in a grand style. It’s a secular event that cut across demography, culture and religion. We want to create a culture of appreciation for mothers for nurturing us from pregnancy till when we are grown up.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Labour of Love’, Director General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mrs. Omotayo Omotosho emphasised that the event is uniquely designed to celebrate mothers annually. In attendance also were Mrs. Nike Akande of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HE. Princess Orelope-Adefulire, S.A. to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Dame Abimbola Fashola, former First Lady of Lagos State amongst other notable women of influence.