SWAN Reappoints Wike as Sole Patron

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has re-validated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the sole patron of the association.

This as the Rivers State Chapter of SWAN conferred on the governor the position of Grand Patron.

Performing the re-validation of Rivers State Governor as Sole Patron of SWAN yesterday at the Government House Port Harcourt, National President of SWAN, Mr Honour Sirawoo, said 19 out of the 22 members of the National Executive Committee voted in favour of the exercise.

He said that SWAN had to embark on the re-validation of Patrons, because many of her patrons are no longer functional.

“As at this moment, Governor Wike is the only authentic SWAN Patron. What Governor Wike has done for sports development is fantastic.

“This is a call for greater service to the association. We rely on our patrons to play our role in sports development,” he said.

Responding, Governor Wike stated that the honour is to Rivers State because he is a symbol of the state.

He pledged to continue to work for sports development, noting that sports is a national unifier.

He said: “One thing that unites the country is sports. Anybody who believes in the unity of the country has no option but to support sports”.

He said the way SWAN has been promoting sports is commendable and urged the association to remain focused in sports development to the advantage of the country.

The governor assured sports body that the Rivers State Government would never betray the confidence of SWAN.

Wike commended the National Executive Committee of SWAN for their role in the award of Power of Sports by the International Sports Press Association slated for Brussels on May 8, 2018.

Former SWAN National Presidents, Saidu Abubakar, Olu Amadasun and Steve Alabi in their separate remarks said Wike merits the honour by the National Executive Committee of SWAN.

Earlier, the Rivers State SWAN Chairman, Mr Sopriala Bob-Manuel recounted the achievements of the Rivers State governor, which formed the premise upon which the association decided to make him their grand patron.