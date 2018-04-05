Seven Discos Fail to Pay NBET in January

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The recalcitrant financial attitudes of electricity distribution companies (Discos) to statutory payments for electricity sold to them by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) every month seems to have persisted with just four of them – Abuja; Enugu; Jos and Yola reported as the only Discos that paid parts of their monthly bills to the NBET in January.

A January 2018 market report on the monthly remittance of monies to the NBET by the Discos was released on Tuesday in Abuja by the NBET. It disclosed that for the second month running, the remittance standings of the Discos have not improved but rather dropped as the number of those that failed to remit monies in December 2018 rose from five to seven in January.

The report indicated that in January an average of 2,445.06 megawatts hour (MWh) of electricity was received by the Discos every day representing 92.93 per cent of the total electricity that the generation companies (Gencos) produced daily.

It explained that this amounted to an invoice of N44.85 billion which was sent to the Discos, and out of which only N6.08 billion was received by the NBET from the January invoice. NEBT said this represented just 13.58 per cent of the invoice.

Going further, NBET explained that in fact, the Discos’ payments for the January invoice amounted to N2.70 billion, but that it got a N3.37 billion payment from them as late payment for December invoice, which brought the total payment it got from them to N6.08 billion in January.

According to it, Enugu Disco remitted about 29.24 per cent of its invoice; Abuja Disco did just 18.60 per cent; while Jos Discos paid 9.09 per cent. Yola Disco which is currently managed by the federal government paid 15.06 per cent of its invoice.

However, Kaduna; Kano; Port Harcourt; Benin; Eko; Ikeja; and Ibadan Discos did not remit a dime to the NBET in January. Last month, the NBET stated in its report that five Discos comprising Ikeja; Kano; Kaduna; Yola and Jos, did not remit any money to it for the December cycle.

It explained that the average energy sent out by the Gencos in January was 3584.55MWh, out of which international customers including the likes of the Communauté Électrique du Bénin (CEB), and Société Nigerienne d’Electricité (NIGELEC), both of the Benin and Niger Republics, and other net electricity importers consumed 232.21MWh.

“NBET paid Gencos N6.08 billion for the January invoices of N48.23 billion which represents 12.62 per cent payment,” said the market report.

On payments to the Gencos, the report said Geregu NIPP plant submitted an invoice worth N1.622 billion but got paid N204 million; Calabar NIPP submitted invoice of N2.897 billion but got paid N365 million; Olorunsogo NIPP submitted N290 million and got paid N36 million; Omotosho NIPP submitted N1.344 billion and was paid N169 million; Sapele NIPP submitted N2.086 billion and paid N263 million; Ihovbor NIPP submitted N1.078 billion but paid N136 million; while Gbarain NIPP was paid N81.372 million from its N644 million invoice. Ibom Power submitted N681 million and was paid N86 million; just as Omoku submitted N167 million and paid N21 million.

Similarly, Rivers IPP submitted N721 million and was paid N91 million; Trans Amadi Power submitted N962 million and got N121 million; Azura submitted N66 million and got N8.398 million; Shell Afam VI submitted N2.656 billion and got N335 million; while Agip Okpai plant submitted N4.158 billion but paid N524 million.

Kainji power submitted N2.872 billion but paid N362 million; Jebba submitted N2.387 billion and paid 301 million; Shiroro submitted N1.796 billion and paid N226 million; Egbin had a bill of N5.592 billion out of which it got N705 million; Transcorp Ughelli had N7.229 billion but got only N912 million; Geregu had N3.533 billion and got N445 million; Afam I-V had a bill of N730 million and got N92.253 million; while Olorunsogo and Omotosho had N2.462 billion and N2.254 billion but paid N310 million and N284 million respectively.

The Gencos last month told THISDAY that the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) had threatened to cut off gas supplies to those that use gas for their power production on account of their indebtedness to it.