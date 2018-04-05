Obafemi Martins out Of Nigeria’s World Cup Plans

Obafemi Martins who has been tipped with a return to the Super Eagles ahead of their campaign at the World Cup later in the year has been ruled out of action for six to seven months, according to a statement from his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Martins was forced out of their Asian Champions League game against Kashima Antlers of Japan which ended 2-2 due to an injury picked up 17 minutes into the game, which came few days after his hattrick in the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua Greenland announced yesterday via the twitter handle that the 33-year old will be out of action for around half a year as he suffered a ruptured hamstring of quadricep on his right knee.

It means his season has effectively come to an end, same as his dream of representing Nigeria at the World Cup after several calls for his inclusion by Nigerians, who felt Super Eagles will need his experience at the Mundial.