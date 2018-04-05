NPFL: Red Hot Lokosa Hits Goal Number 14 for Kano Pillars

Junior Lokosa yesterday fired his 14th goal of the season as Kano Pillars trounced FC Ifeanyiubah 4-0 in continuation of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

However, Lobi Stars maintained top spot after they drew 1-1 at Abia Warriors.

Lobi Stars now have 27 points from 15 matches.

Pillars shot to second spot after they dispatched visiting FC Ifeanyiubah with the league leading scorer Lokosa netting a brace.

Lokosa first scored from the penalty spot after 66 minutes, before he completed his brace four minutes later. The other scorers for Pillars were Ali Mallam and Nwagua.

In Enugu, Rangers crushed Yobe Desert Stars 3-0 at the Cathedral while Rivers United were 2-0 winners at home to Heartland.

Nasarawa United stopped Katsina United 2-1 in Lafia, while Sunshine Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom team Kwara United.

MATCH DAY 15

Sunshine 2-2 Kwara Utd

Nasarawa 2-1 Katsina Utd

K’Pillars 4-0 Ifeanyiubah

Rangers 3-0 Yobe Stars

Rivers Utd 2-0 Heartland

Abia Warriors 1-1 Lobi