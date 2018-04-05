Is Nigeria’s Unity, Devt in Danger?

Although, Nigeria, as earlier predicted by a foreign super-power, didn’t break up in 2015, some analysts believe the rising poverty, insecurity, killings, increasing inequality, unending corruption and public anger are real threats to this country’s continued existence as an entity and to her development process. To you, is Nigeria’s unity and development in danger? What should be done to avert this?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* Indeed, Nigeria’s unity and development is in danger. The issues of poverty, insecurity, corruption, herdsmen killings, unemployment and political brick-brats are enough to create turbulence in this country. The present government is losing its grip and that is a bad omen for our unity.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

* Yes, Nigeria’s unity and development are in grave danger. The rising poverty, insecurity, killings, widening inequality, unending corruption and public anger etc are manifestation of a country in serious trouble. Drastic action should be taken to curb these obvious threats. There should be equal rights, equal opportunities, and justice for all citizens; and let all have a sense of belonging. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

* First of all, let us stop praying for this country. Now is the time for action. More Nigerians need to start demanding real change, with demonstrations if need be. Power, after all, is not given but taken. If we expect these politicians benefiting from this corrupt status quo to simply change their ways without being forced, we will be most foolish.

– Mr. John Ogunsemore, Lagos State

* Nigeria’s unity has long been threatened and many past leaders have spoken, about political, religious bias, Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, ethnic cleansing etc. The only way out is for government to look inwards and amend her mistakes.

– Mr. Dogo Stephen, Kaduna State

* Nigeria’s unity is in danger more than ever; l have never before experienced such disunity in this country as now. Instead of us to be known as Nigerians, the first identity is, are you a Muslim or a Christian; from North or South? This and other issues instigated by our leaders give rise to division among us. Nigeria’s unity is in danger except our leaders embrace all to join in nation building. If not, I am afraid we will go down.

– Mr. Mark Clement Ushie, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

* God help us keep the unity. But the current situation is a threat to unity and development. But I believe we will overcome our challenges. Nigeria is one and we will always be.

– Mr. Adewumi Temitope Michael, CEO Sarmic Farms, Kwara State

* Yes, America’s prediction is misplaced but some mischievous gluttons have hijacked the opportunity to cause confusion, in collaboration with criminal arms peddlers abroad making blood money by annihilating lives nationwide. What else can justify failure to check the increasing insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and wanton killings? Arms proliferation in Nigeria is worrisome. A stitch in time truly saves nine.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi, Lagos State

* Nigeria’s unity and development is in danger because government is not living up to expectation to address issue of insecurity that driving investors away. Resources should be invested on security before we are talking about unity and meaningful development. Government has to put more effort to stop all these killings now for a better Nigeria.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* Yes; Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, Miyetti Allah movement, Niger Delta militants, OPC, Egbesu, NURTW hot-heads, Omo-onile, Obioakpo, various northern mafias, various secret cults in and outside schools, lethal small arm bearers, North versus South power tussle, religious bigotry, military versus politicians, crime sponsors, ethnic clashes, unemployment, poverty, corruption etc are responsible for these chaotic derails. We must love each other the natural African way. The apt time to retrace our steps is now.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* As disheartening as the present Nigerian situation appears, the situation can be salvaged. Our unity can only remain sacrosanct when we discard this master-servant relationship and allow our brightest to mount the leadership positions; then development will naturally occur.

– Mr. Paul A. Jideofor, Dept. of Languages, FCT COE, Zuba, Abuja

* All these evil happenings have become embarrassing and something has to be done now. Our security agencies are not living up to our expectation to arrest these ugly acts affecting Nigeria’s unity and development. Local and state governments need to help the federal government to fight insecurity lapses. Security agencies should ensure those sponsoring evil acts are arrested and brought to book to deter others.

– Mrs. Ijeoma Nnorom, Lagos State

* I agree the rising poverty, insecurity, killings, unending corruption e.t.c. can put the country’s development in danger. But nothing can stop our continued existence. We all love this country and those who want to opt out are just pretenders.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* There are signs that show Nigeria’s unity is at risk and are affecting her development, and unless there is a strong political will from our leaders to address the situation, these issues will cause a break. All leaders and stakeholders must help solve the various menaces that Nigeria is facing.

– Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke, Founder, Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* Strict adherence to the rule of law as well as obeying the constitution can keep Nigeria one. We have some of the most unifying laws in our constitution and other laws, but a failure to enforce these laws is a genuine threat to our peaceful coexistence. One way to stem this ugly trend is to provide the states with greater allocations and responsibility, with a financially weaker central government.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* The problems threatening our unity are man-made and can be reversed. It is time for Nigerians to acquit themselves as men and fight for that which unites us as a nation. There are Nigerians home and abroad vested with the capacity to turn things around for us.

– Ms Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* The current situation in the country is worrisome and unbearable. Killings are really digging into the foundation of Nigeria to the extent that the people from the middle belt or the north central don’t even see themselves as the north again; that is the condition we find ourselves in Nigeria today.

– Mr. Nduanya Egbuna, Enugu State

* To me, Nigeria’s unity and development is not in danger, even though both have been under threat for a while. The political and economic elite are united by their love for power and lucre, cutting across all ethnic, religious and political divides. The people at the lowest rung of the ladder are united by their poverty; and their inability to do anything positive about the situation.

– Mr. Aiyegbusi Abiodun, Engineer, Lagos State

Yes, it is in danger: 9

No, it is not: 1

Others: 7

Radical tip: Stop praying!

Total no of respondents: 17

Male: 14

Female: 3

Highest location: Lagos (7)

