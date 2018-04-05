CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba Departs for Jo’burg

Enyimba Football Club left Lagos wednesday for Johannesburg, South Africa to honour the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Round of 16 tie with Bidvest Wits.

The two-time African champions were drawn against the reigning South African PSL champions in last month’s draw in Cairo, and will play the first leg at the Milpark Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, April 6.

The team comprised of 18 players and the technical crew departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos last night.

The contingent was in high spirit ahead of the game, with the players in particular, relishing the challenge of making names for themselves on the continent.

Meanwhile, Enyimba midfielder, Bartholomew Ibenegbu, believes the club is capable of beating South Africa’s Bidvest Wits in Friday’s CAF Confederations playoffs first leg clash.

“We know it will be a difficult game because Bidvest Wits are a top club in South Africa, but I think we can still go into it with plenty of confidence to win,” Ibenegbu told CSN.

“It will be a big game and an opportunity for us to go out there and show how good we can be, especially against top opposition like Bidvest Wits.”