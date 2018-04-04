TECNO Set to Unveil CAMON Smartphone in Nigeria

Determined to make everything possible with technology in the 21st century, especially with smartphone technology, TECNO, will thursday, launch its CAMON Smartphone in the Nigerian market.

So, while we agree that antennas, monophonic ringtones and physical keyboards have long disappeared from mobile phones however, there is an extent to which we can assume new technological advancements per time, according to TECNO.

Waking up to a series of too hot to ignore leak photos and rumor specifications of the soon to be released TECNO CAMON smartphone which was sent in by a reliable source last night, the company said the smartphone was specially designed to meet the needs of mobile phone consumers in Nigeria and other countries.

Over the years, TECNO has released a couple of disruptive devices, however these ones are just too good to be true. Curved edges, sleek design and luxurious finishing, the images speak of a device that should be released in 2019, the mobile phone company said.

The main highlight of the latest CAMON is expected to be its spectacular camera specs. With this particular device, things have been spiced up really good.

The device, according to TECNO, is going to be a phenomenal selfie making machine donning a massive 33M high pixel front camera with dual image processor that guarantees fast and clear images. It is meant to be a major leap from the 16MP which the last CAMON – the CX came with.

The front camera is also said to have dual crystal-clear flashlights positioned beside it with the option of adjusting the brightness effect using gestures so as to ensure adequate quantity of light in every image depending on its environment per time.

Bringing it back home, several tech enthusiasts have pointed out the possibility of TECNO introducing her own revolutionary Face ID technology which will hold that of the iPhone X in the jugular and leave it begging for an overhaul. This new technology is said to include live monitoring and its functionality is believed to have been given an affirmative nod by a reputable global security body.

If the new CAMON is anything close to what these leaked photos have revealed in terms of design and specifications, then customers can be rest assured that by the time they add the regulars of a standard 2.0GHz Octa-core processor, photos and videos enhancer, good battery life, stylish colours and a well packed accessories box then they can be rest assured that the new CAMON will be one of the best smartphones to sit in the palm of smartphone enthusiasts.