Ortom Restates Pledge Not to Interfere with Judiciary

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday swore in a new High Court judge and two Special Advisers with a pledge not to interfere with the judiciary in the state.

He first swore in Justice Josephine Mbayan Agua as a High Court judge and shortly afterwards, Messrs Thomas Anajav and Ode Enyi as Special Advisers.

He said his administration believed in the separation of powers and in the rule of law.

Performing the ceremony at the New Banquet Hall of Benue Peoples House Makurdi, Ortom charged the new appointees to embrace the core values and pillars of his administration in the discharge of their duties.

He stated that the new appointees were chosen based on their track records of hardwork, dedication and commitment to duty in previous assignments.

The governor charged other government appointees to give the new ones the desired support in order to succeed in their new offices.

Justice Ayua and Mr. Thomas Anajav while responding on behalf of the new appointees, expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state in such capacities and promised to put in their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.