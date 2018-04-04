Obaseki fires Environment Commissioner, Waste Mgt. Board GM

…redeploys Perm Sec, Min. of Environment

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun.

The General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, has also been retired.

The governor also directed that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Obahiagbon R.E., be redeployed.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government directed the officials to “handover their assignments to the most senior government official in their offices with immediate effect. They are also to handover all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities.”

In the statement, the government thanked the disengaged officials for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.