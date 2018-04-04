Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp is a Milestone for LSFA, Says Akinwunmi

The Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), Seyi Akinwunmi, believes the annual Greensprings Kanu Football Camp has been a milestone for the state as it has helped to mould many players.

Akinwunmi, a passionate supporter of the camp applauded the management of Greensprings School in their efforts to complement the FA in development of sports at grassroots level.

“The annual Greensprings Kanu Football Camp has been a milestone for us at LSFA and we are very grateful to the management of the school for keeping faith with the clinic. Some of our products have benefitted from the camp with two of them now graduates of the school and we are hoping that more will come through. We will continue to partner with the school by providing our technical support to the camp and also sponsor some students to be part of the camp again this year. We are also hopeful that the Lagos State Sports Commission will also assist some students to be part of the camp this year,” Akinwunmi said.

As part of the train-the-trainers programme this year, coaches from LSFA will have a one-day session on April 7, with the foreign coaches to update their knowledge on latest hacks in the world of football.

Coaches from England and Netherlands are expected to take charge of the camp and they will be assisted by their Nigerian counterparts during the five-day camping exercise holding at the Lekki campus of Greensprings School, Lagos.

Former captain of Super Eagles, Nwankwo Kanu has also pledged his continued support to the camp.

Kanu, who has been the ambassador of the camp since its inception in 2012 believes the clinic has helped to unearth talents for the country and would continue to discover and nurture educated footballers for the country.

Two of the pioneer students of the camp, Musa Alli and Elvis Onyenze; who benefited from the Greensprings scholarship award, have featured for the Nigerian national U-15 team and Kanu believes this kind of experience would help the youngsters in their career.

Kanu has promised to be on ground to motivate participants during the camp which holds on April 8 to 13at the Lekki campus of Greensprings School.