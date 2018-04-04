Ekiti PDP Lawmakers are Bench Warmers, Says APC Chieftain

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Akinlayo Kolawole, has described members of the National Assembly representing Ekiti at present as ‘bench warmers,’ who have been redundant since inception of the eighth National Assembly.

Kolawole said these federal legislators have failed in their duties to sponsor bills that can touch the lives of Ekiti populace positively, saying this scenario should not have happened in Ekiti, the most educated ethnic group in the country.

The House of Representatives aspirant warned the 36 governorship aspirants on the platform of the party to stop the war of attrition embarked on to outwit one another in the primary, branding this as a dangerous trend that can dim the party’s chances in the primary.

He spoke in Ikosun Ekiti yesterday during a get-together

commemorating the Easter celebration for APC leaders in Ekiti North

Federal Constituency 2, comprising Moba, Ilejemeje and Ido/Osi local

government areas of the state.

At the programme, 100 indigent students in secondary schools across

the federal constituency have their NECO fees paid by the aspirant as

part of his contributions to scholarship in the state.

Kolawole clarified that he has the intention to contest to represent

the federal constituency to fill the gap created by inept representative by the present occupier, Hon Thaddeus Aina.

“I decided to run because we are not having good federal

parliamentarians under the PDP in Ekiti. Particularly, Aina who

is representing this federal constituency has not contributed to any

discussion on the floor of the House.

“I have done my findings very well, he has not sponsored any bill that

can touch the lives of our youth. If I am elected in 2019, I will sponsor bills on SME, youth development and how to make our women relevant.”

Kolawole said he supported President Muhammadu Buhari for publishing

the list of looters under the immediate past PDP-led government.

“The bane of our society is corruption, so I support the publication of the names of these alleged looters.

“I have heard the PDP saying the president was wrong to have done

this. They mentioned the names of some of APC leaders like former

River State Governor, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his Ekiti counterpart,

Dr Kayode Fayemi as being allegedly corrupt.

“Their allegation lacked substances because many of these alleged

looters have pleaded for plea bargaining which showed that they knew

they were guilty, so the PDP should stop crying foul,” he added.

On the 2018 governorship poll in the state, Kolawole said the APC

looks good to win provided the gladiators allow civility to reign in their ranks.

“Our aspirants must be focused, they should not resort to character

assassination like they are doing. They should talk to the delegates

and expose their selling points rather than trying to destroy each

other’s reputation,” Kolawole advised.