Benin Industrial Park Project on Course, No Feud between FG and EDSG

The Benin Industrial Park (BIP) project initiated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration is fully on course and not suffering any setback whatsoever.

The project is currently being developed at a considerably rapid pace. Government is already receiving subscription requests for space within the facility from investors within and outside the country. To buttress this, three co-developers have already indicated interest to work on the project, even as we expect that over 1000 companies will be hosted at the park.

Also, it appears that the tale bearers within the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have forgotten that there is harmony in governance between the Federal Government and the Edo State Government. It is laughable that they will try to concoct a non-existent feud between both levels of government, which are being efficiently run under the same political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is understandable that some people within the ailing Edo PDP, who do not wish Edo people well, are apprehensive about the huge success being recorded by the Obaseki administration in industrialising the state. They are worried by the frenetic pace with which major industrialization projects in the state, including the Benin Industrial Park, Gelegele Seaport and others are being implemented. So they are concocting lies and outright falsehoods with the intention of misinforming Edo people and Nigerians.

As a government, we want to warn the actors within the Edo PDP, responsible for the propagation of this falsehood, to be well guided by the popular Bini proverb that says, “agha run de oghonmwan ru aro, ami aro na ya ghe ose omwan” translated as “if you go blind because of disdain for your enemies, you will have no eyes to see your friends.”

Chris Nehikhare and his fellow purveyors of the falsehood against the BIP should remember that by the time Obaseki completes the development of the park, some of their relatives, friends and well-wishers may find gainful employment and economic opportunities there, so they should not attempt to rubbish the project with their pettiness, shameless lies and falsehood.

We therefore call on all Edo people, Nigerians and actors within the global private sector space to disregard the comments of the Edo PDP against the BIP and other economic projects as mere lies told out of political bias.