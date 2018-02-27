UNESCO to Assist Nigeria, Neighbouring Countries in Saving Lake Chad

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has expressed its readiness to assist Nigeria and her neighbouring countries in saving the shrinking Lake Chad.

UNESCO Deputy Director General, Mr. Getachen Engida, gave the assurance Tuesday when he led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

He also said that UNESCO would assist Nigeria in taking the leap to transform the country through science, technology and innovation.

According to him, “We are visiting Nigeria in the context of saving Lake Chad which is a tremendous challenge in terms of ecological and all other things articulated to it.”

Engida added: “We are aware that you got major plans to transform into 21st century and beyond and I have no doubt that Nigeria is capable of doing that with the type of committed leadership and UNESCO brings to the table varieties of expertise and competences and I understand from my colleagues that we are in the midst of drafting a new cooperation of agreement between UNESCO and Nigeria, and science, technology and innovation will be one major pillar of that programme. I hope you (Onu) will give all your wisdom, experience and more importantly your leadership, so that what Nigeria plans to achieve is achieved in time and with adequate resources.”

Details later…