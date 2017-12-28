Youth Corps Member Wins Ford Car in Jumia Black Friday Promo

Emma Okonji

A 22 year old youth corps member from Imo State, has passed out from the recent batch of the National Youth Service Corps with a brand new Ford Figo car, courtesy of the Jumia Black Friday promo sales, which ran from November 13 to December 13, 2017.

Jumia, an online market place, had partnered Coscharis Motors, makers of Ford brand of cars, for a discounted sales on all its brand of cars during the Jumia Black Friday sales. The climax of the sale, is the promo sales, where Coscharis gave out one of its Ford Figo cars, which sells for N5 million, as prize for the promo sales. FCMB also partnered Jumia to provide 10 per cent discount on every purchase made on Jumia website during the promo period, while using the FCMB debit card as means of payment.

The winner, Clinton Nnajiaku, who served with Eko Electricity in Lagos, won the car promo prize by shopping online on Jumia website, during the Jumia Black Friday sales.

Expressing his joy, during the car presentation in Lagos, Nnajiaku said he was delighted to have won a brand new Ford Figo car.

According to him, “I was saving N30, 000 to purchase a 18 Play Station gaming device, but while browsing online during the Jumia Black Friday sales, I saw it at N15, 000 and I confirmed it to be of high quality and I quickly paid with my FCMB debit card and got a 10 per cent discount from the bank. I ended up buying it for N13,500 and I was happy it was a good buy, the delivery was fast and safe.

“Few weeks latter, I got a call from Jumia that I have won a brand new Ford Figo car and I was so glad, because what that means is that I am passing out from the National Youth Service Corps with a brand new car. I thank Coscharis for giving away the car through promo. I am one person that believes in hardwork and so my philosophy has always been that people must work hard to earn anything, but I have won the promo car without hardwork and I thank God Almighty for that.”

Presenting the car to the winner, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, said the gesture to give away the car, was based on the partnership between Coscharis and Jumia for the first time on Black Friday sales. He explained that Cosharis cars were sold during the Black Friday sales for a discount of between 20 per cent to 60 per cent, depending on the brand of car. “The partnership between Jumia and Coscharis is key to our business and designed to further showcase our brand,” Babarinde said.

Head of Partnerships at Jumia Nigeria, Omolara Ajele, said all rules and regulations guiding lottery and promotional sales were observed during the period of the promo, adding that the car will remain branded for six months, to further tell the story of the Jumia/Coscharis Black Friday partnership deal.