PDP: Attack on Journalists Signifies Danger for Opposition â€Žin KadunaÂ 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State saidÂ on TuesdayÂ that the attack on some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and journalistsÂ on SundayÂ by thugs signifies that the opposition is not safe in the state.

â€ŽTheÂ Â state Chairman of the PDP and former aviation minister, Â Mr. Hassan Hyet, stated this when he paid a solidarity visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), at its Press Centre, Kaduna. Â

He maintained that democracy is about freedom of speech and people should always be allowed to express their grievances.

Hyet said: â€œNigeria is having too much problems today, and in our state in particular, if within the ruling party, we are witnessing this situation, then we that are in opposition parties, we will start becoming jittery. What will be our fate when the time for local government election comes?”

He said it was unfortunate “that instead of people organising themselves and counter by presenting their own side, they rather used their fists to cause destruction and inflict injuries on some of your members”.

