TruckIt Sets Innovative Path with App to Ease Deliveries

By Raheem Akingbolu

Experts from diverse backgrounds and potential clients gathered recently at the unveiling of the TruckIt brand and the launch of the revolutionary U-TruckIt app designed to drive ease and convenience for the delivery and haulage sectors.

The event, which recorded an impressive attendance from broad based industries, including FMCG, Banking and Manufacturing, was organised to introduce new technologies that would be deplored by the promoters of the brand, to boost industry growth.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Tom Roberts, introduced the company as an indigenous Technology firm set up to revolutionise the delivery and haulage sector in Nigeria.

According to him, ‘’Truckit started as a dream that had been nursed for a very long time and today we unveil the brand and launch the new app that we hope will capture the core target market which cut across individuals and organisations and become a world class organisation.

“Our new corporate name and the brand identity illustrate the deep and painstaking efforts we put over time in setting up this enterprise. As you shall see at some point tonight, our corporate logo is clean and contemporary, composed of strong distinctive lettering of the name TruckIt. The colour palette of the logo combines red and black to reflect the boldness and stability, which are our core driving forces. The overall brand elements speak to the ingenuity, dynamism and innovation that our organisation embodies,” he said.

He pointed out that the new company would be delivering effective and efficient solutions in the transportation through integrated modern mobile technology application described as ‘U TRUCKIT’, which the company also launched at the event. ‘’We have developed our processes in line with ISO guidelines and global standards. Simplicity will be the key as we have mapped out easy steps that would leverage technology to deliver seamless haulage services just with any device on the hands,”

The keynote speaker, Dr. Doyin Salami, of the Lagos Business School, echoed the need for Technology in driving the much-desired national development. He highlighted the quantum growth and scale that technology drives and emphasised the need to encourage technology innovation both at enterprise, state and national level.

Salami, “Technology has become arguably, the fastest growing sector in Nigeria. In 2016 alone, ICT accounted for 10% of total national revenue, the highest in a decade and half. By the year 2000, ICT in Nigeria contributed less than one quarter of 1% of GDP. Technology Innovations are therefore constantly brewed to revolutionize our life. More than ever before, prosperity depends on human ability to drive innovation and break-through that reaches every corner of the globe. This is what I believe TruckiT has done with this ground breaking innovative solution created to positively change the service delivery model in the logistics and haulage sector”

Salami highlighted the impact of such breakthrough to overall productivity and economic growth. “Innovation is essential for sustainable growth and economic development. Several core conditions enable innovation and encourage the drive towards sustainable growth and development. In today’s economy, innovation is crucial for value creation, growth and employment. These innovation processes may take place at the enterprise level, at regional or at national level. At whatever level this happens, it usually would lead to new businesses, new employment opportunities, increased competitiveness, increased productivity and invariable a boost in the economy. We believe this is the opportunity that TruckIt is creating with this new breakthrough in delivery and haulage services”, he said.

In demonstration of how the app works, the Director for Technology of the company, Damilola Bamiro, expatiated on the service throwing more light on the usage. “TruckIt provides a service for individuals and companies with cost effective and secured technology solutions for the transportation of goods/cargo including fast moving consumer goods through trusted transporters via our platform. Independent transporters or carriers with credible goods-in-transit insurance sign up and register their vehicles to our platform”.