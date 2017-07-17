Tinubu Asks Executive, N’Assembly to Close Ranks

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has called on the National Assembly and the executive to close ranks and sheathe their swords in order to save the country’s nascent democracy.

Speaking with journalists yesterday shortly after condoling with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State at the Government House over the death of Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Tinubu said conflicts and altercation between the legislature and the executive arm of the government was normal in a democracy.

He added that the issue of national interest was above any primordial consideration.

According to him, for democracy to thrive, there must be the compelling need for the relevant arms of the government to close ranks despite the fact that the issue of stand-off and disagreements are normal and part of the beauty of democracy.

He also stressed that allowing pettiness and primordial considerations could only lead to the polarisation of the system.

Commenting on the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari against the backdrop of the growing insinuations that he has overstayed in the United Kingdom, the APC national leader maintained that there was nothing new for a sitting president to fall sick at any given time.

Tinubu pointing out that what is needed is prayer for the quick recovery of the president, but not inflaming passion.

He stated that it was only in Africa that people are creating unnecessary obstacles for leaders in positions of authority most especially when such leaders found themselves in an unpleasant situations.

The APC leader affirmed that God is the only one that kills at his will not the noise being made by people.

He said Nigeria as a promising political entity has been endowed with potential to excel and prosper in every field of human endeavour. Tinubu posited that it was only when the nation’s political elite strive to live above board and shun all acts capable of destabilising the polity that the issue of good governance in a democracy could be realised.

Appraising Ganduje’s score-card in the last two years, he said for the giant strides he has on ground, he has lived up to his billing as a leader.

He affirmed that he has what it takes to run for presidency after completing his two-term tenure as governor.

On the death of Sule, Tinubu said Nigeria has lost a great philosopher whose contributions to the unity and progress of country transcended all the frontiers of human endeavours.

He commended the governor for mooting the idea of immortalising the great icon, who died preaching the gospel of unity in diversity.