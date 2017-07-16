Wakanow Rewards Customers with Vacations

Last week, 15 lucky customers on Tuesday received prizes in the Wakanow Bumper Reward Promo organized by Nigeria’s leading online travel booking portal. The promo, which ran from March to April, was among the many initiatives powered by Wakanow those who made a booking worth a cumulative spend of N250, 000 and above within the promotion period.

During the electronic draw held earlier in Lagos, the lucky customers won all-expenses paid summer vacation for two to top destinations like New York, London, Zanzibar, Dubai and Cape Town.

Speaking on the promo, Managing Director of Wakanow FinTech, Mr. Kingsley Ulinfun, said the promo is part of a larger customer satisfaction and loyalty program that allows the brand deepen its connection with its numerous customers.

He said: “First, we are excited by the massive participation recorded by the promo. As a business, not only do we appreciate our customers’ unwavering loyalty to our brand, we are equally committed to continually delighting and rewarding their loyalty. The Wakanow Bumper Rewards Promo is one of our numerous initiatives to put smile on the faces of our customers.”